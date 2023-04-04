TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A trial date has been set for Aiden Fucci’s mother, Crystal Smith after her son was convicted of murdering his classmate, Tristyn Bailey.

Smith is accused of tampering with evidence in Fucci’s case. She was arrested in June 2021 and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trial will start on April 17, First Coast News reported. It is expected to go until April 28.

Investigators said surveillance video shows Smith washing blood out of Fucci’s jeans after he stabbed Bailey more than 100 times.

When Smith was with Fucci in the sheriff’s office interrogation room, she allegedly advised him to “find his story and stick with it,” the news station reported.

According to reports, Smith also “attempted to convince” Fucci that he was wearing khakis the night of the murder, rather than the bloody blue jeans.

Last month, Fucci was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his classmate Tristyn Bailey.

According to WJXT, Smith could serve a maximum of five years in prison if she is found guilty.

WJXT reported that Smith will go against the same prosecutors who tried her son’s case.