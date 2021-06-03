Aiden Fucci pleads not guilty in murder of classmate Tristyn Bailey

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Johns County teen accused of stabbing and killing a 13-year-old classmate pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder,

The move cancels Aiden Fucci’s scheduled arraignment in St. Johns County, which had been set for June 10.

He is now expected to appear in court for a pretrial hearing July 28.

According to police, Fucci stabbed Tristyn Bailey 114 times. The case was initially reported as a missing persons case, and Fucci was questioned in that investigation.

Police say Fucci told investigators he got into a fight with Bailey and pushed her forcefully to the ground where she hit her head. Detectives later allegedly found blood on clothes at Fucci’s home and his knife in a retention pond.

Initially, Fucci was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with his classmate’s death.

But on May 27, a grand jury indicted him for first-degree premeditated murder, which automatically moved the case into adult court.

Bailey was reported missing by her family on Mother’s Day morning and was the subject of a statewide missing child alert. According to deputies, a resident who went out to help search for the girl found her body in the woods that evening.

If convicted, Fucci could face up to life in prison, but because of his age, he is not eligible for the death penalty.