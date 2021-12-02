AG Moody announces new tool targeting organized crime

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — State and local officials are scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday in Polk County to announce a new crime-fighting tool that aims to combat organized crime.

The conference is said to include remarks from Attorney General Ashley Moody, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Florida law enforcement officials.

“Please join Attorney General Ashley Moody and I in Polk County this morning, along with local Sheriffs, Police Chiefs, State Attorneys, and representatives from major retailers, as she announces a new crime-fighting tool related to combatting organized crime,” Sheriff Judd said. “When we all work together focusing on those who commit crimes and protecting victims, everyone benefits.”

The news conference is expected to begin at 10:30 a.m. You can watch the event live on WFLA.com.

