AG Moody leading nationwide investigation into Meta’s ‘careless’ business tactics

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is leading a nationwide investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., which recently rebranded from Facebook, Inc. The investigation will examine whether the company violated protection laws by “carelessly promoting Instagram” to younger users.

According to Moody, the investigation will look into Meta’s techniques which have been said to hurt kids and fuel division in America.

“We have serious concerns about how social media is impacting the lives of young people in this country, and as a mother, I want to know how Facebook/Meta is targeting youth and what strategies this Big Tech giant is using to entice children and teens to lengthen engagement on its platforms,” Moody said.

In October, former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen told Congress that executives inside the media giant refuse to change because they elevate profits over safety.

“Facebook’s products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy,” Haugen said. “The company’s leadership knows how to make Facebook and Instagram safer but won’t make the necessary changes because they have put their astronomical profits before people.”

One internal study cited 13.5% of teen girls saying Instagram makes thoughts of suicide worse and 17% of teen girls saying it makes eating disorders worse.

“I am proud to lead these efforts with our partner states to find out if Meta violated any consumer protection laws and put our children at risk,” Moody said.

The Attorney General is leading the investigation with a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee and Vermont.