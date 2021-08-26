Florida recovers $5 million from the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference with Attorney General Ashley Moody Thursday morning.

The two announced that Florida has recovered $5 million from the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

DeSantis said the coalition’s contract was terminated in 2020 after it failed to provide accurate financial documents to the Florida Department of Children and Families. He also ordered an investigation into the coalition.

“The organization was created almost 20 years ago to administer the domestic violence program in Florida,” he said. “The funding was intended to help domestic violence survivors and their families to rebuild each year.”

DeSantis said instead, the organization was misusing state funds and betrayed the public trust.

Moody said the company’s leaders were overpaid an exorbitant amount. The CEO resigned after being paid $7 million for three years.

DeSantis said the settlement with the coalition required them to liquidate all remaining assets and pay domestic violence centers $1.1 million.