After Parkland tragedy, Florida Senate OK’s panic buttons

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:
School Shooting Florida_1520433043622

A makeshift memorial is seen outside the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and faculty were killed in a mass shooting on Wednesday, in Parkland, Fla., Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two years after the Parkland school shootings, Florida lawmakers are poised to send Gov. Ron DeSantis legislation requiring panic buttons at schools.

The system would help schools more quickly summon help during life-threatening emergencies.

On Friday, the Senate unanimously approved a bill dubbed “Alyssa’s Law,” named for one of the slain students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The House was also poised to approve the measure and send it to the governor for his signature.

If signed into law, the bill would establish an electronic link between schools, law enforcement and other first responders. New Jersey put in place a similar system last year.

