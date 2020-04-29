ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — SeaWorld Entertainment is seeking a loan from a federal program meant to help businesses retain workers during pandemic-related shutdowns.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida is reporting 30,533 cases and 1,046 deaths
- Florida K-12 schools will remain online/distance learning through the end of the school year
- Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
But a labor group said this week that the theme park company is undeserving because it furloughed 95% of its employees. SeaWorld operates a dozen SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place parks across the U.S.
The company said late last month that it was actively trying to get assistance from the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program.
The program offers four-year loans of between $1 million and $25 million to medium-sized businesses. Principal and interest payments are deferred for a year.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- COVID-19 en Florida: puntos calientes de hogares de ancianos en Tampa Bay
- Hillsborough K9s recibe un regalo especial de una chica local
- El local de Siesta Key construye una cerca para mitigar las multitudes durante la pandemia
- Shaq to pay for funeral of football signee shot and killed in Florida, report says
- After furloughing 95% of workers, SeaWorld seeks fed loan