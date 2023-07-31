TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’ve ever wanted to travel the world, now might be your chance.

Victoria Cruises Line is offering an “affordable” residential cruise that will visit 213 ports around the world. The cruise sets sail from Port Everglades, Florida in December.

If you are curious about the cruise’s cost, it might be cheaper than your current rent, depending on where you live.

The long-term cruise will cost at least $2,400 per month per person.

“Victoria Cruises Line offers our customers a unique lifestyle that is completely new to the shipping industry,” said Olavs Zvinelis, CEO of Victoria Cruises Line. “We provide rental cabins at affordable prices to clients who want to live on a boat and travel the world without any strings attached. It’s our mission to deliver a unique houseboat experience for our residents, who will live on board like a little family.”

According to WOFL, there will be 1,000 passengers onboard the ship.

The cruise takes about 27 months and travelers will spend about 540 days at ports. The boat will dock at each port for one to five days, giving travelers the chance to explore the area at their leisure.

Residents on the ship will have to be over 18 years old and the minimal rental period is six months.

Meals and unlimited internet are both included.

If the cruise is successful, the company said it will look to expand its fleet in the future.

“We have no competitors. Our value for money is by far the best, even compared to classic cruise ships,” said Zvinelis. “Rather than the ownership option, which is too costly for many, Victoria Cruises Line is proposing an intermediate solution: chartering. This will give people a much more affordable way to travel and live on a houseboat. In summary, a houseboat lifestyle can offer much more than a classic cruise.”

For more information, visit Victoria Cruises Line’s website.