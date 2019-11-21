Adorable video shows baby manatee being bottle-fed

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – An orphaned baby manatee and an injured manatee are recovering at the Miami Seaquarium and are on display during Manatee Awareness month.

The manatees Plantaina and Spookey arrived back in October. Plantaina is also the smallest manatee ever rescued by the aquarium at just 28 pounds.

As part of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), Miami Seaquarium is an acute care rehabilitation facility that has provided life-saving medical care to rescued manatees since 1955. In the past 10 years, the Park has cared for and rehabilitated 84 manatees and 175 sea turtles.

Manatee season runs from Nov. 15 through March 31 and the TECO Manatee Viewing Center is also now open Apollo Beach.