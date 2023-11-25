TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Adam Sandler has a new Netflix movie coming out, and it was set at a Florida elementary school.

The movie, “Leo,” is an animated musical comedy that was released on the streaming service on Tuesday.

The story is through the eyes of a grumpy, 74-year-old lizard, voiced by Adam Sandler, in the final year of elementary school.

When Leo the Lizard learns he only has one year left to live, he worries he’s wasted his life in a cage and tries to plot his escape when a kid in the school is assigned to take him home.

Google said that he plans to escape to freedom, but instead has to rescue his class from their horribly mean substitute teacher.

However, mishaps ensue and he ends up befriending some of the elementary school kids when they learn he can talk.

According to Netflix’s description, the movie is set in a fifth grade class at Fort Myers Elementary School, a fictional school based in South Florida.

The PG-rated movie was co-written by Sandler and also stars Rob Schneider, Bill Burr, Adam Sandler’s wife, Jackie, and his two daughters, Sadie and Sunny.