NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WFLA) – While onstage at the Tony Awards Sunday night, actor Denée Benton slammed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and compared him to a Ku Klux Klan leader before presenting an award.

While saluting Florida teacher Jason Zembuch Young for being the recipient of the 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award from Carnegie Mellon University, Benton aimed at the state’s governor during her speech.

Benton, who is not only a CMU alum, but also a Florida native, presented the award to Young, who teaches at South Plantation High School. During her remarks, she referred to the Republican presidential candidate as the “Grand Wizard.”

“Earlier tonight, CMU and the Tony Awards presented the 2023 Excellence in Theatre Education Award. And while I’m certain that the current Grand Wizard – I’m sorry, excuse me, governor – of my home state of Florida….” Benton said to the crowd, which erupted with applause. “I am sure that he will be changing the name of this following town immediately. We were honored to present this award to the truly incredible and life-changing Jason Zembuch Young, enhancing the lives of students at South Plantation High School in Plantation, Florida.”

“Grand Wizard” is a reference to the white supremacy group, the Ku Klux Klan (KKK). The title “Grand Wizard” was previously bestowed upon the leader of the KKK.

Gov. DeSantis, who announced his presidential campaign last month, has not yet publicly commented on the award show incident.

Benton is a Broadway veteran, appearing in shows such as “Natasha,” “Pierre,” and “the Great Comet of 1812.” She is also known for her roles on TV series like “Unreal” and HBO’s “The Gilded Age.”

Since DeSantis took office in 2019, he’s made several moves and signed legislation that has been met with controversy and opposition from critics and civil rights advocates.

Most recently, a leading civil rights group, the NAACP, issued a travel advisory for Florida last month, saying that the advisory “comes in direct response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ aggressive attempts to erase Black history and to restrict diversity, equity, and inclusion programs in Florida schools.”

The governor also took on Hollywood by retaliating against Walt Disney World after the company criticized a bill that eliminates special tax breaks and perks that the park has enjoyed for years.

Benton’s comments also come just a day after protestors stood outside the entrance of Disney World waving Nazi flags and signs that read “Destroy all Pedophiles” and “White Pride Worldwide.” Flags with “DeSantis 2024 Make America Florida” were also seen being waved by protestors.