Accidental call to 911 by Florida mini horse leads to many big questions

ARCADIA, Fla. (NBC) – A unlikely caller to 911 caused a few moments of confusion for cops that’s because the caller was Stinky the mini horse.

Stinky’s owner installed a camera monitoring app to keep an eye on him in the barn. A few hours later, she got some unexpected guests. 

“Just so happened when we are coming out of the house in our pajamas, here come the police, up the driveway shining us with lights and blowing their horns. Spotlighting us.” She said, “So I type it in, it’s the phone I gave Stinky. In the barn. And Stinky has called 911.” 

Stinky spent 33 seconds on the call…before he hung up.

