TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — The fight over the future of abortion in Florida heads to court on Monday.

Multiple abortion providers are challenging the new Florida law that bans nearly all abortions after 15 weeks.

The law is scheduled to go into effect Friday.

Under the state’s current law, abortions are allowed up to 24 weeks into pregnancy.

Earlier this year, lawmakers in Florida passed legislation that prohibits abortions beyond 15 weeks except to save the mother’s life, prevent physical harm or in situations where the fetus has a fatal abnormality.

The American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood and others who provide abortions are requesting a judge in the state put a temporary stop on the new law.

According to papers filed by the state of Florida ahead of the hearing, those who filed the request have failed to show they’ll suffer “irreparable harm” if the law goes into effect.

The hearing comes after a weekend filled with nationwide protests over abortion rights.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, handing decisions on abortion rights back to individual states.