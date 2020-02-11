Abducted Florida toddler reunited with family, 2 suspects identified

APOPKA, Fla. (WESH)—Two suspects have been identified after a 3-year-old girl was abducted in Apopka then reunited with her family Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for 3-year-old Madeline Mejia.

Troopers said the girl was found in a car on Interstate 10 near Tallahassee. Four people in the car were taken into custody.

The FDLE identified Tania Fortin-Duarte and Kevin Olmeda-Velis as two of the four suspects taken into custody.

FDLE Kevin Olmeda-Velis

FDLE Tania Fortin-Duarte

Police in Apopka said a father told them he’d just taken his 3-year-old daughter outside when he realized he forgot his keys. As he ran back inside, he told police he heard a scream and then saw someone driving away with the girl.

Officials with the Apopka Police Department said the girl's father left her outside briefly Monday morning while he went back inside the house to grab his keys. He said he ran out when he heard his daughter screaming and saw a man taking off with her in a black Honda that had temporary Texas plates.

Police said the father followed the car on the Florida Turnpike, all the way to I-75, where it began going northbound. At that point police said he lost sight of the vehicle.

Police said the father did not have his phone with him, so after losing the car on I-75 he returned home to Apopka and called police.

The father told police he did not recognize the man driving the car, and said the girl’s mother lives out of state.

