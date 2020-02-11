Abducted Florida toddler reunited with family, 2 suspects identified

Florida

by: WESH 2

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy FHP

APOPKA, Fla. (WESH)—Two suspects have been identified after a 3-year-old girl was abducted in Apopka then reunited with her family Monday, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for 3-year-old Madeline Mejia.

Troopers said the girl was found in a car on Interstate 10 near Tallahassee. Four people in the car were taken into custody.

The FDLE identified Tania Fortin-Duarte and Kevin Olmeda-Velis as two of the four suspects taken into custody.

Suspects identified after child abducted, FDLE says 
FDLE Kevin Olmeda-Velis 
Suspects identified after child abducted, FDLE says
FDLE Tania Fortin-Duarte

Police in Apopka said a father told them he’d just taken his 3-year-old daughter outside when he realized he forgot his keys. As he ran back inside, he told police he heard a scream and then saw someone driving away with the girl.

Officials with the Apopka Police Department said the girl’s father left her outside briefly Monday morning while he went back inside the house to grab his keys. He said he ran out when he heard his daughter screaming and saw a man taking off with her in a black Honda that had temporary Texas plates.

Police said the father followed the car on the Florida Turnpike, all the way to I-75, where it began going northbound. At that point police said he lost sight of the vehicle.

Police said the father did not have his phone with him, so after losing the car on I-75 he returned home to Apopka and called police.

The father told police he did not recognize the man driving the car, and said the girl’s mother lives out of state.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

HCSO civilian employee arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "HCSO civilian employee arrested"

Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man killed in head-on crash while trying to pass truck in Zephyrhills"

Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers investigating fatal crash in Hudson"

Running Past Cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Running Past Cancer"

New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Veterinary Building coming to Pinellas County HS"

St. Pete shelter wants you to host 'pawjama party' sleepover to help study dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Pete shelter wants you to host 'pawjama party' sleepover to help study dogs"

Robbery suspects hit 2 gas stations in Tampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robbery suspects hit 2 gas stations in Tampa"

Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Physical Therapist arrested, charged with sexual battery"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian hit and killed on Little Road"

USF professor patent could help slow Coronavirus spread in China

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF professor patent could help slow Coronavirus spread in China"

Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss