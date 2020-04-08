ABC Fine Wine and Spirits to offer curbside pickup for online orders

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ABC Fine Wine and Spirits announced it will be offering contactless curbside pickup for online orders.

The Florida family-owned business said starting Wednesday, customers can place an order online and once they receive confirmation that their order is ready, they can pull up to the store, call the phone number provided and a team member will bring everything out.

This allows for limited contact and to maintain social distancing for customers and employees.

Additionally, ABC has also implemented several in-store safety features, such as installing plexi glass cashier shields, placing markers every six feet in checkout areas, increasing cleaning of high-traffic areas, and reducing store hours.

For more information, click here.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 15,456 cases and 309 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

