TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Memorial Day weekend marked the unofficial start of summer and a dangerous time of year for young drivers. Nationwide, more than 30% of deaths involving teen drivers occur during what’s called the “100 Deadliest Days” — a period that runs from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

For every mile driven, new teen drivers (ages 16-17 years old) are three times more likely to be involved in a deadly crash compared to adults.

Now that school is out for summer, these inexperienced teen drivers will have more time to spend on the road. That means more time driving at night and potentially engaging in risky behaviors like speeding, texting, or simply sharing the vehicle with other teen passengers. The risk gets even greater when you add more vehicles on the road.

In Florida:

An average of 38 teen drivers are involved in fatal crashes between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends.

are involved in fatal crashes between the Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends. Every year, an average total of 160 people are killed in teen driver-related crashes. More than a third of those fatalities (36% or 42 deaths) occur during the 100 deadliest days.

in teen driver-related crashes. of those fatalities (36% or 42 deaths) occur during the 100 deadliest days. During the past 10 summers, 1,595 people have died in teen driver-related crashes.

Understanding the risks and knowing the facts will prepare both you and your teen for the road ahead.