TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida gas prices have surged to their highest point in months, according to the AAA Auto Club Group.

On Friday, gas prices in Florida averaged $3.67 per gallon. It’s the highest price since mid-April, when a gallon of gas cost $3.27 on average.

The state average rose almost 30 cents per gallon over the past two weeks, according to AAA. The Florida metro areas paying the most for gas include West Palm-Boca Raton ($3.80), Naples ($3.72), and Port St. Lucie ($3.71). The metro areas with the cheapest gas are in the Florida Panhandle: Pensacola ($3.46), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.52), and Panama City ($3.54).

AAA cited rising oil costs as the main reason for higher prices at the pump.

“Oil prices are the primary culprit behind the recent jump at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The U.S. price of oil rose 15% through the past five weeks, which raised the cost of producing gasoline.”

According to data from the Oil Price Information Service, oil companies are raising their prices due to strong economic projections and an expected increase in demand. Record-breaking heat across the Gulf coast has caused some refinery outages, which means less oil is making it back to the mainland U.S.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration indicates about 93% of Gulf Coast refineries are currently operational, which is down 1.5% from the previous week. At this point last year, 97% of refineries were operating as normal.

Florida’s gas prices are slightly lower than the national average of $3.75 per gallon, according to AAA.