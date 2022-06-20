TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida weekly gas prices are down seven cents compared to last week, according to AAA.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is back under $5.

The report says Florida gas prices averaged $4.82 per gallon on Sunday; which is a decline of seven cents compared to last week.

Last week, gas prices soared to a record high of $4.89 in the state.

“If this downward trend holds, gas price drops could accelerate, moving the state average back around $4.50 per gallon,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “But this fuel market remains extremely unstable, and things can change very quickly. It’s looking less likely that the state average will surpass $5 a gallon, but the driving season is young.”

The U.S. price of oil dropped nine percent last week.

Currently, the most expensive gas prices in Florida are in West Palm Beach/Boca Raton at $4.97, Fort Lauderdale at $4.88 and Gainesville, also at $4.88.