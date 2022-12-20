TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – AAA is activating its free towing service in Florida for the holidays to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The “Tow to Go” program provides transportation for the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The service is active from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23 to 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2 and is free and available to anyone.

The number for the service is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Appointments for Tow to Go can’t be scheduled in advance and in some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get someone home.

AAA said the service should be treated as a last resort.