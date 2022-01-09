‘A tragedy’: 8-year-old falls out of 7th floor window in Florida

MIAMI (WFLA/NBC) — An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized Saturday after falling out of a 7th floor window of a condo in North Miami, according to police.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that the incident happened at Greenwich Condominium.

North Miami police said the child suffered “bad injuries” and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. However, authorities said the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

At the time of WTVJ’s Sunday morning report, the child’s CT scans were still pending.

It is not yet known if the boy’s parents were with him when he went out the window.

A neighbor described the incident as “a tragedy.”