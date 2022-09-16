FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida Chick-fil-A employee received an award from the Okalossa County Sheriff after video of him stopping a suspected carjacker went viral.

Sheriff Eric Aden surprised Mykel Gordon at his workplace on Thursday to give him a Community Service Award certificate for restraining a man who they said attempted to steal two cars, including a mother’s while she was holding her baby.

Deputies said the young employee rushed outside the Fort Walton Beach area restaurant to help a screaming woman holding a baby after a man grabbed her keys and tried to take her car.

“You clearly have service in your DNA because of the job you do here, but you protected and served yesterday, and that’s what we do on a daily basis,” Sheriff Aden said before extending an invitation for Gordon to join the department as a cadet.

“He’s what we would call a humble hero,” The sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “We’re grateful for the courage of people like Mykel.”

Sheriff Aden presented Gordon with a certificate and special coin from the sheriff’s office while a deputy read an account of Wednesday’s events, recalling how his heroic efforts saved property and likely saved lives.

“If you get a call for help, I’ll be there first!” Mykel joked.

The suspect, William Branch, was charged with carjacking with a weapon and battery.