MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida mother is still missing after disappearing from her home in early November.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that on Nov. 2, Nicole Baldwin went missing from her Mount Dora home. Her oldest daughter, 20-year-old Alisha Baldwin, said nothing seemed strange about her mother that night.

“When I last saw her she was in my brother’s room with my brother,” Alisha said. “It was kind of a normal night.”

Authorities said Nicole was last seen in a pink nightgown and no shoes. She was said to have disappeared without her belongings, which were still at her home.

“Hopefully the cops can come up with something, the investigators, that would be the most helpful thing right now as a family,” Alisha said.

Since her disappearance, Nicole’s children have had to spend to Thanksgiving without their mother, but they haven’t been alone in looking for her. Some community members, strangers even, have worked to search for the mom of three.

“I’d say it’s very special. I would’ve never really expected that. I guess it’s the hope of the people,” Alisha said.