$99 million in rental assistance for Floridians returned

Taryn Monroe speaks during a news conference held by Florida Rising at City Hall in Kissimmee on Monday, June 28, 2021. The purpose of the press conference was to encourage residents to apply for rental assistance. Monroe is a tenant at Caribbean Isle Apartments and spoke about problems she’s facing. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — About $99 million in unspent rental assistance meant to help Floridians living in affordable housing was returned to the state after the agency overseeing the program struggled to disburse the money.

The Florida Housing Finance Corporation, which was established by the Florida Legislature to help develop and support affordable housing, received $120 million in federal funding for rental assistance last year as part of the CARES Act.

Florida used the money to set up a Coronavirus Relief Fund, intended to help tenants catch up on rent who live at the properties that FHFC finances and lost jobs or income due to the pandemic.