TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Lottery is calling for players to check their tickets, as a prize-winning Fantasy 5 ticket remains unclaimed and is set to expire.

The deadline to claim the $92,036.98 prize is May 31 at midnight eastern time.

The winning numbers for the Dec. 2 drawing were 2-10-13-14-19.

The ticket was generated at a Publix, located at 13860 Jog Rd in West Delray Beach. Players who may have purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket from the located are encouraged to check their tickets.

Any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, but the Fantasy 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.

Players can get more information by calling the Lottery’s Customer Service Department at 850-487-7787 or by going online.