TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A monstrous 920 lb. alligator rivaling Florida’s state record was pulled from the murky waters by a Central Florida hunting guide and his team Friday.

NBC affiliate WESH spoke with Kevin Brotz, who helped capture the “beast” that weighed a whopping 920 lbs. and measured an impressive 13 feet 3 ¼ inches.

“I had fear like I never felt before,” Brotz told the outlet.

Brotz runs Florida Gator Hunting and has been a guide and licensed charter captain for nearly 20 years. On that fateful day, he was joined by his two buddies.

“Honestly, my first concern was safety because we were in a smaller boat,” Brotz said. “Then, you add a gator whose head is this big — All he has to do is turn, and we’re in trouble. So immediately, all we kept saying, all I kept saying was, ‘Guys, we have to be smart. We have to play this safe.’ And I couldn’t have been with better people.”

Darren Field, who was also on board told WESH, “When we saw this gator, it was way bigger than anything we’ve ever caught before. It was a giant dinosaur.

“Not every day you get a giant dinosaur in your boat.”

It took Brotz, Field, and their friend Carson Gore four hours to load the gator.

Brotz said his team captured the massive reptile in an Orlando area lake where children and adults swim.

“Ultimately, if a beast of that size gets a hold of you or, God forbid, a child, the odds are tough,” he said.

“I don’t ever feel good about killing an animal, but with that being said, I respect the harvest,” he added. “Tags are allocated to balance the population.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Florida record for weight is a 1,043 lbs (13 feet 10-1/2 inches long) male from Orange Lake in Alachua County.