911 dispatcher in Florida saves 2 lives in 1 shift

BUNNELL, Fla. (AP) — A 21-year-old dispatcher for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office helped save two lives in the span of an hour during a recent 12-hour shift.

The dramatic day started at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 6 when McKenzie Davis took a call from a frantic mother. The caller’s 6-month-old child wasn’t breathing. Davis walked her through resuscitation.

An hour later, a woman called to say her 71-year-old husband was in the pool and not breathing. Again, Davis instructed how to give CPR.

Both the child and the man were taken to hospitals and are recovering. 

