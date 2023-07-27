TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have released the 911 call surrounding the shooting incident involving Miami-Dade Director Freddy Ramirez at a Tampa hotel Sunday night.

The audio, first obtained by NBC affiliate WTVJ, includes comments from a security guard at the JW Marriott Tampa who reported a man with a gun in the front drive.

The caller can be heard telling dispatchers she has no description of the man. The people who alerted hotel employees saw him outside in the car as they were walking into the hotel.

Ramirez was visiting Tampa for the 2023 Florida Sheriff’s Association’s Summer Conference on Sunday when he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He is currently being treated at Tampa General Hospital.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Ramirez is “alert, awake, and responsive” after undergoing surgery on Monday.