PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — Officials in Flagler County said that the excavation of a construction site in Palm Coast, where human remains were found, finished Saturday.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said that on July 18, parts of a skeleton were found during construction at the Toscana Development in Palm Coast.

NBC affiliate WESH reported that authorities were assisted by anthropologists from the University of South Florida, who previously identified the remains of 55 boys in the Panhandle.

The sheriff’s office that around 90% of a human skeleton was found and given to a medical examiner.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the remains could be linked to missing persons cases in the area. Previously, Staly told WESH that what lead to the person’s death were not known yet.

“Finding almost the entire skeleton will allow the medical examiner to use DNA or dental records to identify this person and hopefully the cause of death,” Staly told WESH.

The investigation is still underway.