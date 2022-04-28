TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The boyfriend of a TLC reality show alum was arrested in Florida after he allegedly tried to strangle and drown her after the couple got into a heated argument on a boat, according to a report.

NBC News reports Caroline Schwitzky’s boyfriend was arrested by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission following an incident in West Palm Beach Monday.

Schwitzky, a Miami-based talent agent, appeared in the 2016 season of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, representing model and “90 Day Fiancé” star Paola Mayfield.

A police report obtained by NBC said Schwitzky, 32, and her boyfriend, Cole Goldberg, 23, were arguing on a boat when he allegedly tried to strangle her. The report said he held her down for about 20 minutes before she punched him and jumped off the boat.

Witnesses said Goldberg jumped into the water, caught up to Schwitzky and tried to drown her. Bystanders yelled at him to stop, but he wouldn’t. Several of the bystanders jumped into the water and were able to separate them. They pulled Schwitzky onto the boat, and one person used a pole to keep Goldberg from boarding, the report said, according to NBC.

Goldberg was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and battery, then booked into a Palm Beach County jail. He was released 24 hours later on a $60,000 bond.

NBC reports the couple had been dating for a year before the incident.