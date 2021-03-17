9-year-old Florida boy missing since early March found safe, FDLE says

MOUNT DORA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Missing Child Alert issued in early March for a 9-year-old boy out of Central Florida was canceled Wednesday after the child was found safe.

Mount Dora officials began looking for 9-year-old John Weldon in the first week of March. A Missing Child Alert was issued March 9.

Officials said the boy could have been in the company of 42-year-old Daryl Weldon, who was also missing. Authorities said they could have been heading to Colorado or Wisconsin.

The Florida Dept. of Law Enforcement said the case was resolved Wednesday morning, noting that the child was safe.

WFLA has reached out to the Mount Dora Police Department for further information. Check back for updates.