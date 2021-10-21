9-foot alligator attempts to swim in North Carolina community pool

Sunset Beach Police Department

TAMPA (WFLA) – The Sunset Beach Police Department in North Carolina had to take away an unwanted visitor from a neighborhood pool.

Officers were dispatched to Oyster Bay Drive for complaints of a 9-foot alligator walking through the neighborhood.

Police say the gator attempted to enter the community pool area and had broken through a porch lattice at the neighborhood’s reservation office in an attempt to cool off.

The gator was relocated to a nearby pond due to concern for the safety of the residents.

