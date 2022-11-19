TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said it is looking for a missing baby who disappeared just days after he was born.

The FDLE said 9-day-old Ryler Stroud was last seen Tuesday in the area of the 3300 block of Vista Oaks circle in Palm Bay.

Authorities did not have a photo or description of baby Ryder, but they do believe he is traveling with two adults, Kylee Barta and James Stroud.

Barta is described as a 31-year-old woman standing at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Stroud is described as a 40-year-old man with brown hair and green eyes, standing at 5 feet 11 inches.

The FDLE said they might be traveling in a black 2001 Acura CL with a temporary tag number DGK9123. The car may have a partially white bumper at the front.

If you know where Ryder is, call the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-264-5201 or 911.