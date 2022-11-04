TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit need the public’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in a strong-arm robbery at a business in Deerfield Beach, which started over a disagreement about change.

According to the sheriff’s office, shortly before 6 p.m. on Oct. 24, a man wearing a white tank top and black pants entered Tony’s Market on North Dixie Highway to buy a Dutch cigar.

According to investigators, the man was unhappy with the change the cashier gave him and an argument occurred between the two. The man left the store.

The sheriff’s office said moments later, the man came back with five others.

Surveillance video shows the man jumping over the counter and grabbing the cashier, throwing him to the ground and holding him down.

While the victim was being held down, other subjects jumped the counter and stole approximately $8,000 from the business and fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone who can identify the man in the strong-arm robbery to contact BSO Robbery Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS, go online or dial **TIPS from a cell phone.