89-year-old Florida woman shot, killed by caregiver and her husband, officials say

PONCE INLET, Fla. (WESH) — An 89-year-old woman was found shot in a Ponce Inlet home at Links Village Drive just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Ponce Inlet police say the elderly woman, Margaret D. Hindsley, was rushed to the hospital but died there.

Tyden Guinn, 24, and Micayla Yusco, 22, are charged with first degree murder and armed burglary.

Police say Yusco was the victim’s caregiver and would visit her twice a day. According to officials, Guinn and Yusco were taken into custody after they told a relative they shot the victim.



Authorities also say another suspicious incident occurred in Oak Hill related to the Ponce Inlet homicide but there are no details yet in the former.



The chief says his office is working with the sheriff’s department and the state attorney’s office on the investigation.