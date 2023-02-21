TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The 85-year-old woman who was killed in an alligator attack while walking her dog in Florida on Monday has been identified as Gloria Serge.

Serge was pronounced dead after her body was recovered from a retention pond behind her home in the Spanish Lakes Fairways community in Fort Pierce, according to WPTV.

The 85-year-old was walking her dog near the pond when the 10-foot reptile emerged from the water and tried to attack her dog. Serge tried to get the dog away from the gator, but was knocked over and the gator dragged her into the water by her foot.

Trappers were able to wrangle the gator before it was euthanized.

Although alligator attacks are rare, the reptiles can still pose a threat to people, pets and property.

According to the FWC, alligators are “opportunistic feeders,” meaning they prey on species that are abundant and easily accessible. The FWC recommends being careful around freshwater. If an alligator bites you, the “best thing to do is fight back”.

If you see an alligator, officials say you should keep your distance and not feed it. To report a nuisance alligator, call the FWC’s toll-free hotline at 866-392-4286.