CLERMONT, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was shot by police Friday after he fire a gun at first responders, according to a release.

The Clermont Police Department said that Clermont firefighters and EMS personnel responded to a medical call from the man’s wife at around 8:15 p.m.

Upon arriving at the couple’s home, the rescue personnel was fired upon by the suspect, who was only identified as an 81-year-old man,

The department said none of the rescue personnel were hurt in the shooting.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, the 81-year-old began firing at them as well, prompting an officer to return fire and shooting him.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for the injury. No officers were injured in the incident.

“This is stark reminder of the inherent dangers that all first responders encounter on a daily basis,” the police department said.