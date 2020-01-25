80 reptiles caught in Miami Super Bowl Burmese python hunt

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE- In this Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, a 14-foot, 95-pound, female Burmese python is held tightly by wildlife biologist Ian Bartoszek after he captured it in Naples, Fla. The Super Bowl committee and Florida environmental officials launched a contest on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, for hunters to kill Burmese pythons, which are decimating the Everglades. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Eighty Burmese pythons were caught during Miami’s 10-day Super Bowl hunt, designed to raise awareness about the invasive species decimating the Everglades.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission announced Saturday that 80 pythons were caught during the competition.

Pro grand prize winner Mike Kimmel won an ATV for capturing eight pythons and rookie grand prize winner Kristian Hernandez removed six pythons and also won an ATV. Pro grand prize winner Tom Rahill won $2,000 for bagging a 62-pound python. Several other cash prizes were also awarded.

The game’s organizing committee worked with Florida to promote the Python Bowl. The pythons, which can grow to 20 feet (6.10 meters), are descended from pets released starting five decades ago.

Wildlife officials estimate the population may exceed 100,000. The big serpents have been devouring native mammal and bird populations.

