$80 Publix coupon circulating on Facebook is a fake

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – Sorry, shoppers. A Publix coupon circulating on Facebook appears too good to be true, because it is.

The $80 Publix coupon that is making its way across social media is a fake, Publix confirmed to WESH 2 News on Tuesday.

The coupon says it is an $80 offer in honor of the company’s 75thanniversary, and it’s not the first time it has made the rounds on social media.

People who click on the link see the following message; “Congratulations! You have been selected to take part in our short survey to get a Free $80 Publix Coupon! We only have 232 coupons remaining so hurry up!”

Publix shared a statement about a similar hoax coupon on Facebook three years ago.

“There is a fraudulent Publix coupon circulating on social media that states “$75 off your purchase of $80 or more”. This is not supported by Publix and this coupon is not valid at any of our locations. We recommend not participating in the promotion or providing your personal information. Thank you for your patience as we investigate this situation.”