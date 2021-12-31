8-year-old killed after Tampa man drives into stopped traffic on I-75

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A wreck on I-75 in Lee County led to a child’s death and several people being severely injured early Friday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP reported that a Tampa man was driving south on the inside lane of I-75 north of Corkscrew Road at 6:37 a.m. when he failed to slow down for stopped traffic, hitting an SUV carrying two adults and two children from Nashville.

Troopers said the SUV was then knocked into an empty gas tanker that was stopped in front of it.

According to the FHP, the wreck ended up killing an 8-year-old riding in the SUV and seriously injuring the other three occupants. The driver from Tampa was also seriously injured.

The survivors were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment. Troopers are continuing to investigate the incident.