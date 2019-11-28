8 things Floridians are thankful for this Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thanksgiving is here, which means it’s time to reflect on the things we’re thankful for in life. And here in Florida, we have plenty of reasons to give thanks.

Here are eight of the things Floridians are most thankful for this year:

1. Sunshine

There’s a reason we’re called The Sunshine State! While our friends and family up north are shoveling snow and bundling up, we’re hanging out on the beach and swimming because it still feels like summer.

2. Air conditioning

Even though we love the sunshine, we all know how unbelievably hot it can get in the summer months. That’s why we’re also thankful for our air conditioning units that keep us cool when the temperatures start creeping up.

3. Beaches

The hundreds of miles of beautiful beaches in our state are one of the best parts of living here. No matter where you are in Florida, you’re probably at most just a few hours away from a day of fun, sun and sand. And here in Tampa Bay, we have some of the best beaches in the country! Clearwater Beach, St. Pete Beach and Siesta Key all landed on TripAdvisor’s Top 25 beaches in the United States.

4. Sunscreen

As much as we all love our state’s sunshine and beach days, we also know how painful Florida sunburn can be. That’s why we’re thankful for sunscreen that protects us year-round.

5. Publix

Our list wouldn’t be complete without Florida’s favorite grocery store. Publix has more than 800 locations in Florida alone, meaning you’re probably never too far away if you have a sudden craving for a delicious Pub Sub.

6. Theme parks

If beaches aren’t your cup of tea, Florida also has plenty of theme parks – from Busch Gardens and Legoland here in Tampa Bay to Disney World, Universal and Sea World in Orlando. As Florida residents, we can even get discounts to many of the parks!

7. Palm trees

No matter how long you’ve lived here, it’s hard to get over the sight of palm trees. Whether you’re on a morning jog or driving to work, palm trees are a nice reminder that we live in paradise.

8. The end of hurricane season

Nov. 30 is a highly-anticipated date every year in Florida because it officially marks the end of hurricane season. For six months, we have to be prepared and ready for a storm, so it’s nice to breathe easy again at the end of the year.