TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — At least eight people were struck by a vehicle in Broward County Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said first responders were called to a crash with injuries at a business near the 3500 block of Northwest 21st Street in Lauderdale Lakes around 9:30 a.m.

There, investigators learned that eight people had been struck by a slow-moving vehicle. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle’s brakes failed as it was in the process of being moved.

The victims were all transported to an area hospital for treatment.

According to WPLG, witnesses said an auction was in progress when the crash happened.

An investigation is ongoing.