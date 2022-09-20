TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jacksonville authorities are investigating the death of an eight-month-old child after they were found unresponsive in a hot car Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to a home near the intersection of Newberry Road and Broward Road in Jacksonville around 2:20 p.m. when the child’s father returned to his car.

An initial investigation found that the father was at the home for work, but forgot his daughter was in the back seat when he got out. Roughly one hour later, he remembered his daughter was still in the car. Deputies said the car was not running.

He pulled the girl out and called 911 while performing CPR.

The girl was rushed to an area where she was pronounced dead.

“We are in the very initial stages of this,” said Lt. Silcox, of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. “We’ll conduct our investigation and work in coordination with the state attorney’s office to determine if any charges will be filed at a later date.”

Silcox added, “We see this time and again throughout the country. Especially this time of year, it is extremely hot. Always have to be cognizant of your surroundings.”

Authorities are asking witnesses or anyone with video to contact the JSO non-emergency number at 630-0500.