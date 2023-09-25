FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight people were hospitalized Monday after being injured during rough skies on a flight to Florida.

JetBlue flight 1256 experienced “sudden severe turbulence” as it approached Florida from Guayaquil, Ecuador, according to a statement from the airline.

Medical crews responded to the plane after it landed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Seven passengers and one flight crew member were taken to the hospital.

In a statement, a JetBlue spokesperson said the airline is working to support their customers and crew members. The plane involved in the incident is out of service pending an inspection.