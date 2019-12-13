8-foot alligator kills dog in Florida

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida sheriff’s office is warning residents to be extra careful after two dogs were killed by alligators over the last few weeks.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that an 8-foot gator grabbed, killed, and ate part of a neighborhood dog in Indiantown. The sheriff’s office said this is the second dog killed by an alligator in that area over the last few weeks.

Wildlife officers eventually captured the reptile but now are warning residents to be careful because breeding season and heavy rain is causing aggressive gators to move around more.

“Please keep a close eye on your children and pets if you live anywhere near water, even retention ponds,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

MCSO also reminded people to never feed alligators because it’s illegal and dangerous.

To report a nuisance alligator to FWC, call 866-FWC-GATOR.