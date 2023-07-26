TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight Florida teachers have been recognized by Norwegian Cruise Line’s Giving Joy program and were awarded a free seven-day cruise for two.

Teachers from Seminole, Broward, Miami-Dade, Osceola and Palm Beach counties were among the extraordinary teachers who are continuously dedicated to “giving joy” in both their classrooms and communities.

The following Florida teachers were recognized in this year’s program:

Brianna Perez: Pine Crest Elementary School in Sanford

Lauren Ruder: Indian Trace Elementary School in Weston

Winsome Flynn: J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs

Gabriela Colon: Deerwood Elementary School in Kissimmee

Samantha Alfred: Narcoossee Middle School in St. Cloud

Mikala Fils-Aime: George Washington Carver Elementary School in Coral Gables

Paul (P.J.) Battaglia: Westglades Middle School in Parkland

Jacqueline Torrero: Waters Edge Elementary in Boca Raton

In all, 20 teachers from around the country were recognized in NCL’s program.

Three grand prize winners from California, Illinois and Washington will get to join the christening sailing of the all-new Norwegian Viva. The ship is the second in the record-breaking Prima Class.

NCL launches its Giving Joy program during Teacher Appreciation Week in May. This year’s contest ran from May 8 through June 9.