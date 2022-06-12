KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WFLA) — Osceola County deputies are looking for a seventh member of Haiti’s Special Olympics delegation who they said went missing Saturday.

Deputies said Louis Jacques Wilguens, 25, was last seen getting off a bus at Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort in Lake Buena Vista around 4:30 p.m. He was wearing red sandals, blue jeans, and a white Special Olympics Shirt with Haiti written on it.

He is described as being 5-feet-8-inches and 170 pounds.

Courtesy of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

He was supposed to fly out early Sunday, according to OCSO.

Six other Haitian delegates were reported missing on Tuesday.

They are:

Antione Joseph Mithon, 32

Nicholson Fontilus, 20

Peter Mianovich Berlus, 19

Anderson Petit-Frere, 18

Steevenson Jacquet, 24

Oriol Jean, 18

The Special Olympics event were held in Orlando last week.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or by dialing 911 in reference to case #22I062366.