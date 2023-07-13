COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 79-year-old man is recovering in the hospital after being bitten by an alligator while out for a walk in Collier County on Thursday.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was not near a body of water when he was suddenly bitten by a gator at Forest Glen Golf & Country Club. At around 5 a.m., 911 dispatchers fielded his call.

“I’m on the way, walking home on Jungle Plum Drive,” the victim said, according to 911 audio obtained by NBC affiliate WBBH. “It was dark. He bit my leg. I wrapped my shirt around.”

Despite losing track of the alligator, the man calmly described his injuries as he spoke to dispatch.

“I’m bleeding. Don’t know how bad it is,” the 79-year-old said. “It’s profuse. There’s a lot of skin ripped off, I see, probably some muscle.”

Collier County deputies quickly arrived at the community and kept an eye on the alligator as they tended to the victim’s injuries. A wildlife trapper was called in to secure the animal.

The alligator measured in at 6 feet, 9 inches long and reports indicate it was likely a mother protecting its hatchlings.

“This doesn’t appear to look like the person acted inappropriately,” Dr. Billy Gunnels, an urban ecology professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, told WBBH. “It just appears to be an unfortunate consequence of a mother protecting their young.”

Dr. Gunnels said that while Floridians tend to be anxious about alligator attacks, they should remember that these incidents are rare.

“Animal attacks tend to be so sensationalized because they are so rare that we get disproportionately nervous about them,” Dr. Gunnels told WBBH.