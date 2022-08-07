TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities have identified a Florida man who died while climbing in Montana’s Glacier National Park.

Bob Biondi, 79, of Lutz died on July 25 after falling on Rising Wolf Mountain while he and a group of friends climbed an off-trail slope, according to NBC affiliate KTVH.

The Associated Press said Biondi’s friends rushed to his location and yelled for help.

KTVH reported that Two Bear Air took Biondi to Two Medicine Ranger Station where he was pronounced dead.

“Park staff would like to thank the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, ALERT, and Two Bear Air for their assistance and would also like to express their deepest condolences to the family,” a statement obtained by the station reads.

The same day of Biondi’s death, two Montana climbers, Brian McKenzie Kennedy and Jack Dewayne Beard, were found dead as well. Park officials said the two men were expert climbers who died in a fall on Dusty Star Mountain.