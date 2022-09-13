TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man died Monday during a snorkeling incident in the Florida Keys, according to authorities.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, from Fernandina Beach lost consciousness while snorkeling off of Key Largo.

Deputies said Tarlow was on the Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef at around 12:49 p.m. when the incident happened.

The boat’s crew tried to save the man by giving him CPR and took him to Homeowners Park. First responders at the park took Tarlow to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where he died.

An autopsy is pending, but foul play is not suspected, according to the sheriff’s office.