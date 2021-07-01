72 condos at complex near Orlando deemed at risk of collapse, county leaders say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP/WESH) — Officials say just over 70 units in a central Florida condominium complex were deemed unsafe after a building inspection found the walkways leading to the condos were at risk of collapsing.

Leaders in Osceola County deemed the Images Condominiums in Kissimmee unsafe to live in after engineers found several safety issues.

Dozens of units at the Images Condos are affected by the decision. The county says walkways and breezeways between units could collapse.

Our NBC affiliate, WESH 2 News, found the staircase at one of the buildings is being supported by a frame of two-by-fours on the first level of the three-story building.

There are also signs posted on some buildings inside the complex warning people the buildings are unsafe and saying that no one should enter them.

The finding came a week after the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed killed 18 and leaving 145 people unaccounted for.

The county says 72 units have been impacted and is working with those residents to find them a temporary place to stay.